IBM (NYSE:IBM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.70

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.70 and last traded at $95.89, with a volume of 974152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.34.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day moving average of $137.08.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

