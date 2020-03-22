IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.38

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$25.38 and last traded at C$25.40, with a volume of 226883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$823.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.12%.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

