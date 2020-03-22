IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IHS Markit traded as low as $48.75 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 2873840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INFO. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. State Street Corp increased its stake in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 239,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IHS Markit by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in IHS Markit by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

