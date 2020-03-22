Imagin Medical (CNSX:IME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Imagin Medical Inc (CNSX:IME) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$238,449.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About Imagin Medical (CNSX:IME)

Imagin Medical Inc engages in developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer through the use of endoscopes. Its ultrasensitive imaging technology is based on improved optical designs and advanced light sensors for detecting cancer, as well as visualize, identify, and remove cancerous cells.

