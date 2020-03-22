Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,005 ($26.37).

IMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target (down previously from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93). Also, insider Jon Stanton bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, with a total value of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,311.40 ($17.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,683.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,827.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,527.40 ($20.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,673 ($35.16).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

