IMV (NYSE:IMV) Shares Down 17.2%

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) fell 17.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.64, 208,087 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 168,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on IMV in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded IMV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of IMV worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

