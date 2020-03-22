Independent Research Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MEURV. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €235.47 ($273.80).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

