Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Internap shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 70,570 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Internap by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Internap in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Internap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,681,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Internap Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

