International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IBAL stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. International Baler has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.45.

International Baler Company Profile

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

