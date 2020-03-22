Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Gap Down to $25.01

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.82, but opened at $25.01. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 31,976 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 311,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after buying an additional 75,885 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

