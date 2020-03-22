Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.66

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 209811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.

IRET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $821.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.