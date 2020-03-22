InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 7.5% Higher

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.52, 1,922,028 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,377,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $968.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.07.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $137,412.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,936 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 27.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

