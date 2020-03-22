iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

IXC stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

