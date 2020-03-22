iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $123.72

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.72 and last traded at $123.72, with a volume of 56365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.40.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,532,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.