ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ITEX stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. ITEX has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

