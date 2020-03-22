J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J.Jill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $168.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Rahamim bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 418,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,808.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 1,158.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 194,431 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 208,514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.