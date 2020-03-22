JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

About JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft.

