JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.50

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 822855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.