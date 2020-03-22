Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

NYSE APAM opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.87%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,202,000 after acquiring an additional 433,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 559,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 344,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 329,246 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $9,050,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

