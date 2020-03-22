Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

WWD opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,947,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $5,151,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $85,492,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $21,378,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,935. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

