Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $52.32 on Friday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,344,000 after purchasing an additional 160,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,425,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.