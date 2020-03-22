Jefferies Financial Group Trims Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Target Price to C$1.50

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

