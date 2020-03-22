Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apple Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

