Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 471,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,757.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 112,356 shares of company stock worth $1,182,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.91%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

