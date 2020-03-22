Jefferies Group LLC Invests $246,000 in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ScanSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ScanSource by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Dean acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

