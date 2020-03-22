Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTTR. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

