JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.22. JetBlue Airways reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

In related news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,194 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.15 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

