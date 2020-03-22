Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) shares rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 8,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 876,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

