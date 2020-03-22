Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $121.07

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.07 and last traded at $121.85, with a volume of 10627410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

The stock has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 98,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

