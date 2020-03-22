Juan Font Sells 1,000 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 142,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 87,674 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

