Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Stock Price Down 100%

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s share price was down 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, approximately 368,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 351,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$584,082.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JE shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.65.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a market cap of $110.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$658.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$744.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.