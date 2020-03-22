Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $3.16. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 3,575,258 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 41.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,096,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 769,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 297,624 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.