KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $950.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report sales of $950.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $956.00 million and the lowest is $937.40 million. KB Home posted sales of $811.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 14.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.