Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Kellogg stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

