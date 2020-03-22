Kenadyr Mining (CVE:KEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Kenadyr Mining Corp (CVE:KEN) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 41665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Kenadyr Mining (CVE:KEN)

Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. investigates, evaluates, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 100% exploration license in the Borubai gold project that covers an area of 164 square kilometers located in the Chuy Region, the Kyrgyz Republic. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 9 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers of prospective gold ground within Middle Tien Shan carbonaceous shale belt of the Kyrgyz Republic.

