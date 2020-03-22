Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €5.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAF-HOLLAND has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.93 ($9.22).

SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €3.41 ($3.96) on Thursday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12-month low of €3.36 ($3.91) and a 12-month high of €11.68 ($13.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.31.

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

