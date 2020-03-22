Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €41.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.83 ($55.62).

Total stock opened at €25.00 ($29.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.48. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

