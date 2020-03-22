Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €666.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €666.00 ($774.42) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €530.00 ($616.28) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €584.69 ($679.87).

KER opened at €419.70 ($488.02) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €512.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €519.02. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

