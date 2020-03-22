KeyCorp Comments on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Shares of JACK opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,291. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.