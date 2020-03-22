Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.36. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,593,000 after purchasing an additional 528,358 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,959,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after buying an additional 247,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after buying an additional 73,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 66,814 shares during the period.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 71,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,839.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 425,723 shares of company stock valued at $19,800,702.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

