Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.60 ($58.84) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.45 ($48.20).

Shares of SKB opened at €16.58 ($19.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.07. The stock has a market cap of $273.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €18.99 ($22.08) and a 52 week high of €48.04 ($55.86).

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

