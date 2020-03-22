Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $20,131,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lear by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lear by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after buying an additional 36,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.23.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.