Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 4,769 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,259 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $58,257,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,085.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

