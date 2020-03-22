Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

Liberty Braves Group Series A stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $35,472.00. Insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock worth $129,692 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth $8,495,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.