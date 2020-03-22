Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

LNC stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

