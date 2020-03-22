Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LIND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.57.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $186.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 707,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

