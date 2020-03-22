LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of LivaNova worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 60.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LIVN. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

