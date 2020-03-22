LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 764,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,031% from the previous session’s volume of 67,615 shares.The stock last traded at $0.57 and had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.