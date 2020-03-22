Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

LOVE stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause acquired 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $100,399.68. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,377.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $407,170.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 43,776 shares of company stock valued at $600,104. Corporate insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,635,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,255 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 223,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

