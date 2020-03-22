Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $813.56 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,049,071 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Apple worth $813,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,071.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.01 and a 200-day moving average of $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

